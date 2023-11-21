Listeria Outbreak Tied to Peaches, Plums Results in One Death, 10 Hospitalizations

TUESDAY, Nov. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that peaches, nectarines, and plums tainted with Listeria have caused one death and one premature birth and sent 10 people to the hospital.

The death from Listeria infection occurred in California, the CDC says. Other states reporting food poisonings from Listeria-tainted stone fruit include Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.

The outbreak has been traced back to whole peaches, plums, and nectarines produced by HMC Farms and sold in 2022 and 2023 between May 1 and Nov. 15 of those years, the CDC says.

HMC Farms has issued a voluntary recall of peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores at those times, the CDC says. The fruit was sold individually and in 2-lb bags.

Although the recalled fruit is no longer available at stores, some shoppers might have frozen their fruit purchases at home for later use. The CDC is urging consumers to check their freezers for the recalled fruit and throw it out.

The outbreak is not related to a Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe that was announced late last week. Investigators are working to identify any other fruit products that may be contaminated with Listeria, the CDC says.

