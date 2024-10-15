Lithium Aspartate Not Effective for Neurologic Long COVID Fatigue

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Lithium aspartate is not effective for neurologic post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) symptoms of fatigue and cognitive dysfunction, according to a study published online Oct. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

Thomas Guttuso Jr., M.D., from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo in Williamsville, New York, and colleagues conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving participants in a neurology clinic to examine the effects of lithium aspartate therapy on PCC fatigue and cognitive dysfunction. Fifty-two participants were randomly assigned to receive lithium aspartate 10 to 15 mg/day or identically appearing placebo for three weeks (26 patients in each group), followed by two weeks of open-label lithium aspartate 10 to 15 mg/day. The main outcome measures were the changes in sum of Fatigue Severity Scale-7 or Brain Fog Severity Scale scores.

The researchers observed no adverse events attributable to lithium therapy. No significant intergroup differences were seen for the primary outcome or any secondary outcomes, including changes from baseline in the scores of additional questionnaires. Three patients completed a subsequent dose-finding study; open-label lithium aspartate 40 to 45 mg/day versus 15 mg/day was associated with numerically greater reductions in fatigue and cognitive dysfunction scores.

"Another randomized controlled trial is required to assess the potential benefits of higher lithium dosages for treating neurologic PCC," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to e3 Pharmaceuticals.

Abstract/Full Text