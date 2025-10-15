Infectious Disease

Locally Transmitted Malaria Made U.S. Return in 2023

10 cases in four states were identified after a 20-year absence
Macro of mosquito (Aedes aegypti) sucking blood close up on the human skin. Mosquito is carrier of Malaria, Encephalitis, Dengue and Zika virus
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Malaria
Centers For Disease Control
Infectious Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com