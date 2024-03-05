Mixed Digital Intervention Increases HIV Prevention Adherence in Young People

TUESDAY, March 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A synergistic effect is seen for multimodal strategies to improve uptake of and adherence to HIV prevention among young people at risk for acquisition, according to a study published in the March issue of The Lancet Digital Health.

Dallas Swendeman, Ph.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of automated text messaging and monitoring (AMMI), online peer support, and strengths-based telehealth coaching to improve uptake of and adherence to preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condom use, and postexposure prophylaxis among 895 young people (aged 16 to 24 years) at risk for HIV acquisition.

The researchers found that at baseline, two-thirds of participants reported anal sex without a condom in the previous 12 months. PrEP use at baseline (11 percent) was comparable to young people nationally but increased at four months to 15 percent and continued to increase in the AMMI plus peer support and coaching group (odds ratio, 2.31 versus AMMI control). Interventions had no effect on condom use, postexposure prophylaxis use (i.e., prescription or adherence), PrEP adherence, or sexual partner numbers.

"Results are consistent with hypothesized synergistic intervention effects of evidence-based functions of informational, motivational, and reminder messaging; peer support for HIV prevention; and strengths-based, goal-focused, and problem-solving telehealth coaching delivered by near-peer paraprofessionals," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed consulting fees to relevant organizations.

