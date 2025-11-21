Infectious Disease

Modified mRNA Influenza Vaccine Superior to Inactivated Influenza Vaccine

modRNA vaccine has superior relative efficacy against influenza-like illness, but more reactogenicity events
needle vial vaccine vaccination
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vaccines
Immunization
Clinical Trials
Seasonal Flu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com