Infectious Disease

More Than 250,000 Global Deaths From Meningitis Reported in 2023

Low birthweight, short gestation, household air pollution were top factors for meningitis-related mortality
Meningococcus meningitis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mortality
Meningitis
Global Health
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com