Infectious Disease

Once-Weekly Oral Islatravir-Lenacapavir Noninferior to Daily B/F/TAF in HIV

Once-weekly oral ISL/LEN was noninferior to once-daily B/F/TAF in maintaining HIV viral load suppression
HIV Meds
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Prescription Drugs
Clinical Trials
HIV/AIDS
Antivirals
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