Infectious Disease

PAS: Balanced Crystalloid Fluid, 0.9 Percent Saline Comparable in Pediatric Septic Shock

Similar incidence of death, new renal-replacement therapy, persistent kidney dysfunction reported with balanced fluid and 0.9 percent saline
hospital child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Mortality
Sepsis
Children
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