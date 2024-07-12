Prenatal Vaccination With RSV Prefusion F Does Not Increase Risk for Preterm Birth

FRIDAY, July 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal vaccination with a nonadjuvanted bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prefusion F (RSVpreF) protein subunit vaccine is not associated with an increased risk for preterm birth (PTB), according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Network Open.

In a retrospective observational cohort study, Moeun Son, M.D., from the Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, and colleagues examined the association between prenatal RSV vaccination status and perinatal outcomes among patients who delivered during the vaccination season. Data were included for 2,973 pregnant individuals, 34.5 percent of whom received prenatal RSVpreF vaccination.

The researchers found that 60 patients who had evidence of prenatal vaccination experienced PTB compared with 131 of those without evidence of prenatal vaccination (5.9 versus 6.7 percent). There was no association seen for prenatal vaccination with an increased risk for PTB after adjustment for potential confounding variables and addressing immortal time bias. Pregnancy and neonatal outcomes did not differ significantly based on vaccination status, but an increased risk for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy was seen in the time-dependent model.

"In the main analyses, there were no significant differences in maternal or perinatal outcomes between patients who had electronic health record evidence of prenatal RSVpreF vaccination and those who did not," the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to Pfizer, the manufacturer of the RSVpreF vaccine.

