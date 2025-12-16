Infectious Disease

Rapid Test Developed for Diagnosing Hepatitis C Virus

Assay demonstrated 100 percent positive percent agreement and negative percent agreement compared with commercial platforms
an image of the HCV test
Northwestern University
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Hepatitis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com