Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupes Has Sent 17 to the Hospital

MONDAY, Nov. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seventeen people have been hospitalized after consuming Salmonella-tainted cantaloupe, warns the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 43 people across 15 states and Canada have been sickened in the outbreak, which is linked to several different brands of whole and precut cantaloupe, the CDC says. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of people infected with Salmonella in this outbreak likely is even higher, the CDC says, because many recover without care and are never tested for the bacteria.

Several brands linked to the outbreak have been recalled. They include: Malachita brand whole cantaloupes sold in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida between Oct. 16 and 23; Vinyard brand precut cantaloupe in cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys, sold in Oklahoma between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10; and Aldi whole cantaloupe and precut fruit products sold between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 at Aldi stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated, the CDC says.

Canada is investigating an outbreak with the same strain of Salmonella, the CDC says. They found the strain in a sample of Malachita-brand cantaloupe grown in Mexico.

