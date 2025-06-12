Statin Use Linked to Reduced Mortality for Patients With Sepsis

THURSDAY, June 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For critically ill adults with sepsis, statin use is associated with reduced mortality, according to a study published online June 5 in Frontiers in Immunology.Caifeng Li, from Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China, and colleagues examined whether statins can improve clinical outcomes in patients with sepsis in a retrospective cohort study using data from the Medical Information Mart in Intensive Care–IV database. The unmatched cohort included 20,230 eligible adult patients: 8,972 in the statin group and 11,258 in the no-statin group. After propensity score matching, 6,070 patients were included in each group.The researchers found that 28-day all-cause mortality was significantly lower in the statin group versus the no-statin group in a post-propensity score-matching analysis (14.3 versus 23.4 percent). There was a significant association for statin use with reduced 28-day all-cause mortality (hazard ratio [HR], 0.56). This beneficial effect was consistent across the different baseline characteristics of patients in a subgroup analysis. Statin use was also associated with reduced intensive care unit mortality and reduced in-hospital mortality (odds ratios, 0.43 and 0.50, respectively). A significant difference was seen in 28-day all-cause mortality between the statin and no-statin groups in a sensitivity analysis using the unmatched cohort (HR, 0.56)."Statins have anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antioxidative, and antithrombotic properties," Li said in a statement. "They may help mitigate excessive inflammatory response, restore endothelial function, and show potential antimicrobial activities."One author reported being employed by Tianjin Daily.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter