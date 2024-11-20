Study Assesses Risk for 28-Day Hospitalization for Adults With RSV

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A number of adults with outpatient medically attended respiratory syncytial virus (MA-RSV) infection experience hospitalization within 28 days, with a higher proportion among high-risk subgroups, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Suzanne N. Landi, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Pfizer Inc. in New York City, and colleagues examined the absolute risk for 28-day all-cause hospitalization following outpatient MA-RSV infection in adults in a cohort study using data from three databases (the Optum deidentified Integrated Claims-Clinical dataset, TriNetX Linked, and Veradigm Network Electronic Health Record [VNEHR] database linked with claims). Data were analyzed across six RSV years from Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2022. The main outcome was all-cause 28-day hospitalization among all adults and a high-risk subgroup (with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], congestive heart failure [CHF], or age 65 years and older).

The analyses included 67,239 MA-RSV infections (2,771 from Optum, 7,442 from TriNetX, and 57,026 from VNEHR). The prevalence of comorbidity was 20.0 to 30.5 percent for COPD, 14.6 to 24.4 percent for CHF, and 30.0 to 34.4 percent for asthma. Individuals aged 65 years and older accounted for 14.0 to 54.5 percent of the participants. The researchers found that 6.2, 6.0, and 4.5 percent were hospitalized in Optum, TriNetX, and VNEHR, respectively. In the high-risk subgroup, the corresponding proportions were 7.6, 8.5, and 6.5 percent, respectively.

"These results highlight the unmet medical need for outpatient interventions and preventive measures that can reduce hospitalizations," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, which funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text