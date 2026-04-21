Infectious Disease

Syphilis Linked to Increased Risk for Several Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes, Death

No associations seen for heart failure, atrial fibrillation, aortic regurgitation, venous thromboembolism
Meds of Syphilis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Mortality
Demographics
Heart Failure
Peripheral Artery Disease
Syphilis
Aneurysm
Adverse Events
STIs
Comorbidity
Venous Thromboembolism
Infectious Disease

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