Infectious Disease

Tdap, MenACWY Coverage Increased in Teens From 2023 to 2024

From 2023 to 2024, coverage with Tdap, MenACWY increased, while HPV vaccination coverage remained stable
vaccines immunization
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Vaccines
Hpv
Tetanus
Meningitis
Whooping Cough

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com