Tdap, MenACWY Coverage Increased in Teens From 2023 to 2024

TUESDAY, Aug. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- From 2023 to 2024, coverage with one or more doses of the tetanus toxoid, reduced diphtheria toxoid, and acellular pertussis vaccine (Tdap) and the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) increased, while human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage remained stable, according to research published in the Aug. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Cassandra Pingali, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data from the 2024 National Immunization Survey-Teen to examine national, state, and selected local area vaccination coverage in 2024. Data were included for 16,325 adolescents aged 13 to 17 years.The researchers found that coverage with one or more Tdap dose increased from 89.0 to 91.3 percent from 2023 to 2024; coverage with one or more MenACWY doses increased from 88.4 to 90.1 percent. For the third consecutive year, HPV vaccination coverage remained stable, with 78.2 and 62.9 percent of adolescents having received one or more doses and being up to date with the HPV vaccination series, respectively. Coverage with one or more Tdap doses and one or more MenACWY doses was ≥90 percent in 39 and 30 states, respectively, while coverage with one or more dose of the HPV vaccine was ≥80 percent in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Lower HPV vaccination coverage in nonmetropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) persisted compared with that seen in MSA principal cities."Health departments can work with health care providers and communities to improve local vaccine access and increase adolescent vaccination coverage," the authors write.