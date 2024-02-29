Tetanus Vaccine May Be in Short Supply After Company Stops Production

THURSDAY, Feb. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to prevent a shortage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising doctors to conserve the tetanus vaccine because one manufacturer is stopping production.

The vaccine in question is the Td shot, which shields against both tetanus and diphtheria. In an update, the agency said that "MassBiologics has discontinued production of their Td vaccine, TdVax." The product's distributor only expects to have the shot on hand until June, the update added.

While another company, Sanofi, plans to step up production of its own Td vaccine, "it is anticipated that the supply of Td vaccine in the U.S. market will be constrained during 2024," the CDC said.

Doctors do have an alternative: The broader Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine. "Tdap vaccine is available from both U.S.-licensed manufacturers without supply constraints at this time," so physicians should switch to that shot when possible, the CDC advised.

According to CBS News, doctors have already been migrating to use of the Tdap vaccine. A spokesperson for the nonprofit MassBiologics told CBS that "similar vaccines have led to a reduction in demand," leading to the company's decision to cut production.

