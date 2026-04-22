Infectious Disease

Tobramycin + Vancomycin No Better Than Vancomycin Alone for Surgical Site Infection Prevention

Tobramycin plus vancomycin no better than vancomycin alone in patients undergoing surgery for periarticular tibial fractures
knees
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Antibiotics
Fractures
Preventive Medicine
infection control

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