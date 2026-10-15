Infectious Disease

Trends in Catheter-Associated UTI Prevention Practices Examined Over Time

2005 to 2025 saw increase in regular use of catheter reminders or stop orders and in nurse-initiated discontinuation
Trends in Catheter-Associated UTI Prevention Practices Examined Over Time
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Nursing
Urinary Tract Infection
Preventive Medicine
Hospitalization
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