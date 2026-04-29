Very Few Patients With HIV Report Using Long-Acting Injectable ART

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Despite patients reporting preference for long-acting injectable antiretroviral therapy (LAI-ART), few patients with HIV (PWH) report using LAI-ART, according to a study published recently in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes.Noting that LAI-ART has potential to contribute to improving HIV outcomes and quality of life in PWH, Deanna Kerrigan, Ph.D., from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, D.C., and colleagues examined factors associated with LAI-ART versus daily oral ART preferences among 801 PWH who completed a survey that included 54 items.Overall, 2.8 percent of participants were using LAI-ART. The researchers found that 56.9 percent preferred LAI-ART administered monthly compared with daily oral ART, and 68.0 percent preferred LAI-ART administered once every two months. Medication/contraception injection experience, pill burden, no medication other than ART, four or more clinic visits per year, detectable viral load, reporting a higher number of HIV treatment considerations, and identifying as Black were factors associated with greater odds of LAI-ART preference. Older age, identifying as neither gay nor straight, living more than one hour from the clinic, and considerable/extreme needle fear were factors associated with reduced odds of LAI-ART preference."There's clearly something that is limiting the ability of patients to translate their preferences into actually being on the medicine," Kerrigan said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter