Kidney Health

1997 to 2022 Saw Increase in Pediatric Hospitalizations With AKI

Rates of AKI requiring dialysis increased per 10,000, while mortality rate of hospitalizations with AKI decreased
child in hospital
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
Hospitalization
Children
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