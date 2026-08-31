Kidney Health

2011 to 2021 Saw Heart Failure-Related Hospitalization Rise in CKD

Steady declines seen in heart failure-related mortality, but these declines were slower than in the general population
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Mortality
Heart Failure
Hospitalization
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