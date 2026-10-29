Kidney Health

Acute Kidney Injury Up for Older Patients, Men With OD-Involved Hospitalization

60.9 percent of those with drug overdose-involved hospitalization and AKI had severe course, with proportion increased for those 24 years and younger
patient hospital
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Seniors
Journal
Kidney Problems
Overdose
Hospitalization
Age