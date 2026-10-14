Kidney Health

AHA: Increased Potassium Intake With DASH Diet Does Not Lead to Hyperkalemia

Effect of intervention did not differ by medication used: ACE inhibitors/ARBs, potassium-sparing diuretics, beta-blockers, NSAIDs
vegetables, dumbbells. peppers, tomatoes, garlic, onion radish in a heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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