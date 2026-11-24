TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Alcohol intake from spirits and beer consumption is associated with acute kidney injury (AKI), independent of liver disease, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in Scientific Reports.Rudolph Schutte, Ph.D., from Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, England, and colleagues examined the associations between incident AKI and consumption of spirits, beer, red wine, and white wine, independent of liver disease in a cohort of 250,791 current alcohol consumers. To capture incident AKI events, participants were followed for a median of 14.0 years.The researchers found that consumption of spirits and beer was associated with AKI (hazard ratios, 1.40 and 1.24, respectively) after adjustment for covariates and/or potential confounders, while associations were absent for red wine and white wine. Increases in neutrophils and C-reactive protein (CRP) were seen by tertiles of spirits and beer intake, while there were decreases by tertiles of red wine and white wine consumption. There were associations seen for both CRP and neutrophils with AKI (hazard ratios, 1.41 and 2.60, respectively); interactions were seen for spirits and beer in association with AKI."Acute kidney injury is a serious condition that can lead to chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, and an increased risk of dying early," Schutte said in a statement. "While alcohol has traditionally been linked with kidney injury through its impact on the liver, our research suggests that spirits and beer may contribute directly to kidney damage through inflammatory pathways."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter