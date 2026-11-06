American Society of Nephrology, Oct. 21 to 25

The annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (Kidney Week) was held this year from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver, attracting attendees from around the world, including nephrology specialists, researchers, scientists, and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the management of patients with kidney diseases and related disorders.ASN: Routine Kidney Function Tests Underestimate CKD in People With CancerMONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Errors in glomerular filtration rate estimation may contribute to exceeding toxicity in patients with cancer receiving anticancer therapy, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Read Full TextASN: Fruits and Vegetables Improve Outcomes in Stage 3 Chronic Kidney DiseaseMONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stage 3 chronic kidney disease, receiving fruits and vegetables is associated with better clinical outcomes than standard treatment with sodium bicarbonate or usual care, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Read Full TextASN: Elderly With Chronic Kidney Disease Benefit From SGLT2 InhibitorsMONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors show significant benefits for adults aged 80 years and older with chronic kidney disease, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Read Full TextASN: Low Protein Intake Linked to Kidney Failure Risk in Asian Patients With CKDTHURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease, low protein intake is associated with an increased risk for kidney failure requiring replacement therapy and all-cause mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in JAMA Network Open to coincide with Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Read Full TextASN: Video Decision Aid Increases Advance Care Planning in Seniors With CKDTUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among older adults with advanced chronic kidney disease, a video decision aid increases advance care planning documentation in the electronic health record, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in JAMA Internal Medicine to coincide with Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter