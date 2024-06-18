Amino Acids Reduced Acute Kidney Injury After Cardiac Surgery

TUESDAY, June 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Among adult patients undergoing cardiac surgery, infusion of amino acids reduces the occurrence of acute kidney injury (AKI), according to a study published online June 12 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting, held from June 12 to 14 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Giovanni Landoni, M.D., from the IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, and colleagues examined the efficacy of amino acids in reducing the occurrence of AKI after cardiac surgery. The analysis included 3,511 adult patients who were scheduled to undergo cardiac surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass who were randomly assigned to receive an intravenous infusion of either a balanced mixture of amino acids (2 g per kilogram of ideal body weight per day) or placebo (Ringer's solution) for up to three days.

The researchers found that AKI occurred in 26.9 percent of patients in the amino acid group and in 31.7 percent of the placebo group (relative risk, 0.85). Stage 3 AKI occurred in 1.6 and 3.0 percent of patients, respectively (relative risk, 0.56). Kidney replacement therapy was needed in 1.4 percent of patients in the amino acid group versus 1.9 percent in the placebo group. Secondary outcomes and reports of adverse events were found to be similar between the groups.

"These findings appear to be clinically and epidemiologically important because they may apply to more than two million patients who undergo heart surgery worldwide every year and because AKI is an independent risk factor for subsequent chronic kidney disease," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

More Information