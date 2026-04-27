Kidney Health

APOL1 Proteomic Risk Score Predicts Kidney Disease Progression

Nine-protein proteomic risk score enables accurate, early prediction in individuals with APOL1 high-risk genotypes
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Race
Kidney Problems
Biomarkers
Plasma
Kidneys
Age

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