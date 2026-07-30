Kidney Health

App Can Help Reduce Interdialytic Weight Gain in Chronic Hemodialysis

Smartphone app for fluid management restriction is feasible and yields sustained reductions in interdialytic weight gain
hemodialysis in people on the equipment
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Weight Gain
Dialysis
Smartphone
Weight Control
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