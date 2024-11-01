ASN: 1990 to 2021 Saw Global Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease Cases, Deaths in Women

FRIDAY, Nov. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases and deaths in women surged worldwide between 1990 and 2021, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 23 to 27 in San Diego.

Sree Abhilekha Purohit, M.B.B.S., from the Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India, and colleagues evaluated the global burden of CKD in women in 2,014 countries from 1990 to 2021.

The researchers report that the average annual percentage change in prevalence increased by 2.10 percent, mortality by 3.39 percent, and disability-adjusted life-years by 2.48 percent. The highest incidence rates of CKD due to type 1 diabetes occurred in Eastern Europe (2.07 cases per 100,000 persons), while CKD due to type 2 diabetes was highest in the Middle East and North Africa (43 cases per 100,000 persons). CKD attributable to hypertension (25.18 cases per 100,000 persons) and glomerulonephritis (5.69 cases per 100,000 persons) was notably prevalent in the Middle East and North Africa and Central Latin America, respectively. New CKD was most substantially seen in those aged 70 to 74 years (1.66 million cases in 2021), while the highest mortality rates were observed among those aged 85 to 89 years (92,279 deaths in 2021).

"Type 2 diabetes mellitus was the leading cause of CKD-related deaths among women in 2021, followed by CKD due to hypertension," the authors write. "There is a critical need for increased awareness, education, and comprehensive campaigns aimed at women's health involving public stakeholders and clinicians to address and mitigate these impacts."

