Kidney Health

ASN: Elderly With Chronic Kidney Disease Benefit From SGLT2 Inhibitors

Real-world data show mortality, kidney, and cardiovascular benefits even among those with frailty and multimorbidity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Conference News
Kidney Problems
Prescription Drugs
Mortality
Frailty
Comorbidity
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular