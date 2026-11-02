Kidney Health

ASN: Fruits and Vegetables Improve Outcomes in Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease

Study reveals fruit- and vegetable-rich diets linked to fewer hospitalizations and slower progression to kidney failure
fruits and vegetables in grocery cart
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Kidney Problems
Food and Nutrition