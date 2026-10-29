ASN: Low Protein Intake Linked to Kidney Failure Risk in Asian Patients With CKD

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD), low protein intake is associated with an increased risk for kidney failure requiring replacement therapy (KFRT) and all-cause mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in JAMA Network Open to coincide with Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Sang Heon Suh, M.D., Ph.D., from the Chonnam National University Medical School in Gwangju, South Korea, and colleagues examined the association between daily protein intake (DPI) and the risk for KFRT and all-cause mortality in a prospective cohort study using data from 1,861 participants with CKD at stages ranging from 1 to predialysis 5 from the Korean Cohort Study for Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease.The researchers found that the group with the lowest DPI (<0.6 g/kg/day) compared with the highest DPI (>1.2 g/kg/day) had an increased risk for KFRT and all-cause mortality (subdistribution hazard ratios, 1.42 and 2.17, respectively), but not major adverse cardiovascular events. A nonlinear association was observed, with an increased risk for KFRT in association with excessively low protein intake."Excessive protein restriction may be associated with an increased risk for KFRT as well as all-cause mortality, likely due to the induction of protein energy wasting and sarcopenia -- conditions to which Asian populations with lower body mass index and muscle reserves are particularly vulnerable," the authors write. "Our findings challenge the one-size-fits-all application of strict low-protein diets across all ethnic groups."Abstract/Full TextMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter