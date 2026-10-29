Kidney Health

ASN: Low Protein Intake Linked to Kidney Failure Risk in Asian Patients With CKD

Low protein intake associated with increased risk for kidney failure requiring transplant, all-cause mortality
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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