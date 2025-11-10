ASN: Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Increasing Globally

MONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasing globally, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in The Lancet to coincide with Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Nov. 5 to 9 in Houston.Patrick B. Mark, M.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues presented global CKD estimates using the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2023, focusing on adults aged 20 years and older.The researchers found that 788 million people aged 20 years and older were estimated to have CKD globally in 2023, which marked an increase from 378 million in 1990. In adults, the global age-standardized prevalence of CKD was 14.2 percent, which marked a relative increase of 3.5 percent from 1990. North Africa and the Middle East had the highest age-standardized prevalence (18.0 percent). Globally, CKD was the ninth leading cause of death in 2023 and accounted for 1.48 million deaths. CKD was the 12th leading cause of disability-adjusted life-years, with an age-standardized rate of 769.2 per 100,000. Overall, 11.5 percent of cardiovascular deaths were accounted for by impaired kidney function as a risk factor."Our work shows that chronic kidney disease is common, deadly, and getting worse as a major public health issue," co-senior author Josef Coresh, M.D., Ph.D., from NYU Langone's Optimal Aging Institute in New York City, said in a statement. "These findings support efforts to recognize the condition alongside cancer, heart disease, and mental health concerns as a major priority for policymakers around the world."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter