Kidney Health

ASN: Routine Kidney Function Tests Underestimate CKD in People With Cancer

Authors say glomerular filtration rate estimation errors contribute to too-high doses of chemotherapy and excess toxicity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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