ASN: Routine Kidney Function Tests Underestimate CKD in People With Cancer

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Errors in glomerular filtration rate (GFR) estimation may contribute to exceeding toxicity in patients with cancer receiving anticancer therapy, according to a study presented at Kidney Week, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Denver.Veronica Torres Costa e Silva, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil, and colleagues evaluated GFR discrepancies among a prospective cohort of 1,200 patients with solid tumors in treatment at a tertiary cancer center (April 2015 to September 2017).The researchers found that mean measured GFR was 78.5 mL/min/1.73 m2. Based on measured GFR, estimated GFR calculated from serum creatinine (Scr) concentration alone, and from cystatin C (Scys; eGFRcrcys), CKD prevalence was 18.9, 10.2, and 15.7 percent, respectively. Among those with measured GFR of 45 to 59 mL/min/1.73 m2, just under three-quarters (72.1 percent) had eGFRcr >60 mL/min/1.73 m2. Among those with measured GFR <45 mL/min/1.73 m2, just over half (52.5 percent) had eGFRcr >45 mL/min/1.73 m2. While eGFRcrcys improved GFR discrepancy, concordance remained poor."The results suggest that errors in GFR estimation may contribute to exceeding toxicity in patients with cancer receiving anticancer therapy," Torres Costa e Silva said in a statement. "Most recommendations state that patients with GFR of 45 to 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 should have a [cisplatin] dose reduction of 25 to 50 percent, and those with GFR below 45 mL/min/1.73 m2 should not be considered eligible. This means that our patients are receiving exceedingly higher doses and having a higher frequency of toxicity because we are not capable of accurately assessing GFR and making accurate dose adjustments."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter