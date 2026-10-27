Kidney Health

ASN: Video Decision Aid Increases Advance Care Planning in Seniors With CKD

After viewing the video, fewer intervention participants were undecided about treatment, and more preferred conservative management
Kidneys
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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