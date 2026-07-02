Kidney Health

ATC: Many Referred for Kidney Transplant Do Not Even Initiate Evaluation

Lower likelihood of initiating evaluation for patients who were never married, had severe obesity, were from rural areas
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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