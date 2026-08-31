Kidney Health

Biomarkers Plus Kidney Donor Profile Index Improve Prediction of Concordant Allograft Outcomes

AUC for KDPI combined with donor urinary biomarkers uromodulin, osteopontin, and chitinase-3-like protein 1 was 0.86
urine sample test urinary
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Organ Transplants
Urine Test
Biomarkers
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