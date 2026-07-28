Kidney Health

Blood Type A Linked to Lower Mortality in Patients Undergoing Hemodialysis

Risk for all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality significantly lower for blood type A, but not types B or AB, compared with type O
dialysis system
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mortality
Dialysis
Cardiovascular
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