Kidney Health

Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalence Stable From 2013 to 2023

However, chronic kidney disease is increasingly associated with diabetes and heart failure
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Diabetes
Heart Failure
Chronic Disease
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