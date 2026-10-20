Kidney Health

Cigarette Smoking in Living Kidney Donors Linked to Graft Loss

Risks for graft loss, delayed graft function, acute rejection for grafts from donors highest with >20 pack-year smoking history
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Organ Donation
Smoking
Organ Donor
Kidneys
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