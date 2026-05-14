Kidney Health

Clinical Decision Support System Does Not Improve CKD Outcomes

No significant difference seen in CKD diagnosis rates in intervention group with CDSS versus control group
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Diagnosis
Primary Care
Electronic Health Record
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