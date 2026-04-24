Kidney Health

Cognitive Impairment Linked to Worse Outcomes in Chronic Kidney Disease

Baseline MMSE <24 linked to increased risk for kidney replacement therapy initiation, all-cause mortality, and MACE
kidneys
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Kidney Problems
Mortality
Cognitive Function
Adverse Events
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com