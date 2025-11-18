Kidney Health

Conservative Dialysis Strategy May Be Beneficial in Acute Kidney Injury

Conservative strategy linked to higher rates of recovery and earlier recovery of kidney function in unadjusted analysis
dialysis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
Therapy & Procedures

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com