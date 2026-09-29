Kidney Health

Early Complications Common in Older Kidney Transplant Recipients

Complications tied to longer dialysis exposure and donor hypertension
kidney
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Kidney Problems
Organ Transplants
Hospitalization
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