Kidney Health

ERA: Dihydropyridine Calcium-Channel-Blockers Tied to Higher Risk for Kidney Disease Progression in T2D

Findings seen in patients taking renin-angiotensin inhibitors and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors
kidney
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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