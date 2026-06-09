Kidney Health

ERA: Finerenone Leads to Slower Decrease in eGFR in Adults With CKD

Risk for composite kidney or cardiovascular outcome event significantly lower with finerenone versus placebo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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