Kidney Health

ERA: Semaglutide Improves Health-Related QoL in Adults With T2D, CKD

All dimension-specific scores showed improvement from baseline with semaglutide versus placebo except anxiety/depression
glp1 semaglutide
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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