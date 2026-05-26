Kidney Health

Fine Particulate Matter Exposure Linked to Increased Admissions for Kidney Diseases

Increases seen in CKD hospitalization risk, AKI hospitalization risk, and glomerulopathy risk
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Air Pollution
Kidney Problems
Environmental Health
Hospitalization
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