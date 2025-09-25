Kidney Health

Guidance Issued on Impact, Management of Potassium, Phosphorus in CKD

Potassium additives may be beneficial for patients at low risk for hyperkalemia, while phosphorus additives offer no health benefits
kidneys
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Kidney Problems
Food Additives
Food and Nutrition
Healthy Eating

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com