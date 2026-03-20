High Ambient Temperatures Linked to CKD Prevalence, ESKD Incidence

FRIDAY, March 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- High ambient temperatures are associated with increased chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevalence and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) incidence, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.Fulin Wang, from the Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing, and colleagues examined the association of high temperatures with CKD prevalence and ESKD incidence at the U.S. county level. Data were analyzed for CKD prevalence (2005 to 2019) among Medicare enrollees aged 65 years and older from the U.S. Kidney Disease Surveillance System and ESKD incidence data (2010 to 2019) from the U.S. Renal Data System.The researchers observed significant positive associations between annual average temperature (AAT) and diagnosed CKD prevalence and ESKD incidence. Each 1-degree Celsius increase in AAT was associated with a 0.23 percentage point increase in the prevalence of diagnosed CKD and with an additional 1.37 ESKD cases/100,000 population. A positive association was seen for heat wave days with both kidney outcomes; with highest temperature thresholds and longer duration, the strength of these associations increased. In high-poverty and nonmetropolitan counties, stronger associations between heat exposure and both kidney outcomes were observed. Counties in southern and northwestern regions had greater strength of associations."The findings of this study may contribute to a better understanding of environmental determinants of kidney health, which could inform efforts to address the disproportionate burden of kidney disease in affected communities," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to Precision AQ.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter