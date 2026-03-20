Kidney Health

High Ambient Temperatures Linked to CKD Prevalence, ESKD Incidence

In high poverty and nonmetropolitan counties, stronger associations were seen between heat exposure and both kidney outcomes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Kidney Problems
Weather
Climate
Heat

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